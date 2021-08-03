Taxi operator in viral video charged with attempted murder

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — The taxi operator, who was seen in a viral video assaulting another taxi driver with a piece of board, before he tried to run him over with his motor vehicle, has been charged with attempted murder.

Charged in the Thursday, July 29 incident is 44-year-old Nackland Scott, otherwise called 'Ronny' of Wint Road, Mandeville in Manchester.

The police said Scott and one of his colleagues had an argument, during which Scott attacked the man with a piece of wood, hit him several times and subsequently attempted to drive a motor car over his victim as he lay on the ground.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was treated and released.

Scott was later arrested by police officers in the area and was charged on Monday, August 2.