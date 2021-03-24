Taxi operator to face court on robbery and assault charges

PORTLAND, Jamaica — A man who is accused of stoning and robbing another has been arrested and charged by the police for the incident which happened at Darlington district in Portland on Tuesday, March 16.

Charged with robbery with aggravation and assault occasioning grievous bodily harm is 55-year-old, Patrick McIntosh, a taxi operator of Market Road, St Thomas.

The police said that about 5:30 pm, McIntosh visited the complainant's house and hurled stones and bricks hitting the complainant. McIntosh reportedly then stole two of the complainant's cellular phones and approximately $100,000.

The police said McIntosh was arrested and subsequently charged following an interview.