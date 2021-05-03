Taxi operators, residents protest poor road conditions

Taxi operators, residents protest poor road conditionsMonday, May 03, 2021
|
MANCHESTER, Jamaica – There is now a massive pile-up of traffic on the Porus to Scotts Pass main road at the Manchester/Clarendon border due to a protest by taxi operators and residents.
They are protesting the deplorable road conditions on the crucial thoroughfare.
“We only want the boss dem fi know say the road fi fix up man,” a resident, Crawford Wright told OBSERVER ONLINE. “Dem rob three man round there so the other day… so dem fi fix up the road!”
He said there were robberies in the area everyday because of the potholes, as well as damage to vehicles.
Kasey Williams
