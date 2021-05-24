Taxi operators to be trained, certified as first responders

Taxi operators to be trained, certified as first respondersMonday, May 24, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services (TODSS) in association with the British Caribbean Insurance Company (BCIC) will officially launch the Transport Operators Blue Ribbon First Responder Training and certification programme for Kingston and St Andrew on May 27.
The programme, which is developed by TODSS with BCIC as its main sponsor, will see the training and certification of 50 taxi and bus operators as first responders and road safety ambassadors.
According to TODSS, the programme is endorsed by the Ministry of Transport and Mining and the National Road Safety Council.
The group said the guest speaker for the event is Peter Champagnie QC, JP. Other speakers are expected to include Transport and Mining Minister Robert Montague, and others.
