WATCH: Taxi operators withdraw service demanding parking facility in Christiana

WATCH: Taxi operators withdraw service demanding parking facility in ChristianaMonday, March 07, 2022
MANCHESTER, Jamaica- Scores of students were left stranded Monday morning as taxi operators in Christiana, Manchester withdrew their service in protest against an alleged lack of parking facility for cabbies in the town.
One taxi operator who asked not to be named told OBSERVER ONLINE that since the onset of the novel coronavirus in 2020, cabbies have been forced to vacate a private property which they had been using for parking.
He is calling on the Manchester Municipal Corporation to identify a designated parking facility for the operators.
Another taxi operator in a social media video which has gone viral shared similar sentiments.
“Too much ticket. We cyaa stop pon the road side and take up a bag. Over 200 taxi inna market street lane and we and the market people dem nah stop fight. Every minute the market people dem lick up inna we car with dem cart,” he said.
Kasey Williams
