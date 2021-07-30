Taylor’s enterprise helps Brave stay unbeaten

SOUTHAMPTON, England (CMC) – West Indies Women’s captain, Stafanie Taylor, played a key role in a tricky run chase as unbeaten Southern Brave beat Birmingham Phoenix by eight wickets to march to their third straight win in The Hundred tournament Friday.

Asked to chase 141 at the Rose Bowl, Brave overhauled their target with 18 balls to spare, while condemning Phoenix to their second defeat in three matches.

The game was still in the balance when Taylor entered at number four, with Brave still requiring 74 runs from 57 deliveries, but she struck three fours in an unbeaten 22 off just 14 balls, to help inspire an unbroken third wicket half-century stand with opener Danny Wyatt (69 not out), and see her side over the line.

Wyatt struck five fours and four sixes off 40 balls and had earlier underpinned a 60-run, second wicket partnership with Sophia Dunkley (41), after Smriti Mandhana fell to the eighth ball of the innings for five with seven runs on the board.

Dunkley punched seven fours in an attractive 23-ball innings before perishing in the most unfortunate manner, when Wyatt’s drive ricocheted off the bowler’s hand and onto the stumps, and found her short of her ground at the non-striker’s end.

Sent in earlier, Phoenix tallied 140 for four off their 100 balls, with captain Amy Jones top-scoring with 42 off 26 deliveries, putting on 72 for the third wicket with Katie Mack who struck 31 from 22 balls.

Eve Jones (33) and 17-year-old India batting star Shafali Verma (22) had given the innings a decent start by posting 58 off 45 balls for the first wicket.

Taylor went wicket-less from her 10 deliveries off-spin which cost 23 deliveries.

The Jamaican is yet to be dismissed in the tournament, with an unbeaten 45 in the opener against Trent Rockets and 17 not out against West Indies teammate Hayley Matthews’s Welsh Fire in the second game, on Wednesday.