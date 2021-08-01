Taylor, Gaye through to 400m semis in Tokyo

TOKYO, Japan – Former World Youth championships gold medal winner Christopher Taylor and World Championships finalist Demish Gaye progressed to the semi-finals of the men's 400m at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday evening (Jamaica time).

Taylor placed third in his first round heat in 45.20 seconds to secure an automatic spot while Gaye who was fourth in the first heat, qualified on time with 45.49 seconds.

The third Jamaican, Nathon Allen failed to advance after he was fourth in his heat, running 46.12 seconds and was 33rd overall. He was joined on the way out by American Randall Ross, the fastest man in the world this year with 43.85 seconds, who managed just 45.67 seconds for fourth in his heat and missed advancing by 3/100th of a second.

Taylor ran a measured race that was won by American Michael Cherry in 44.82 seconds, with Barbados' Jonathan Jones second in 45.04 seconds. Trinidad and Tobago's Dwight St Hilaire, who was fourth in 45.41 seconds, also took a semi-final spot.

Gaye, who was hampered by a leg injury for most of the season and only ran eight 400m races, including three at the national trials, before going to the Games, had a good start but slowed in the home stretch and was passed by Belgium's World Under 20 champion Jonathon Sacoor for the automatic spot.

-Paul A Reid