Taylor, Nation ruled out but Windies hope fringe players can step up

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa (CMC) — Captain Stafanie Taylor has been ruled out of Sunday’s all-important fourth One-Day International [ODI] against South Africa Women, dealing West Indies Women a massive blow ahead of the decider at the Wanderers.

The 30-year-old suffered a concussion in last Thursday’s third ODI at the same venue when she was struck on the helmet by a short ball from Nadine de Klerk while batting in the 13th over.

She attempted to carry on but retired hurt in the very next over on 13 as West Indies Women failed in their bid to chase down an imposing target of 300, losing by 96 runs.

Chedean Nation will also miss the contest after sustaining a neck injury in the same match while fielding, which also prevented her from batting.

Experienced opener Kycia Knight, who struck a half-century in the last game, said the squad was ready to compensate for the absence of the duo.

“I think it will be a great opportunity for us to step up and show the depth we have in this lineup,” Knight told media.

“Staf is a big player for us, Chedean has been doing well for us as well but I really think the opportunity (on Sunday) is for some of the younger players, inexperienced players to show what they can do on the big stage.”

She added: “The approach will be that everyone needs to step up in this final ODI. It’s also going to be crucial that we be clinical in all three aspects, not just the batting department, [but] fielding and bowling as well to help us come out on top tomorrow.”

Fast bowler Shamilia Connell, the spearhead of the touring side’s fast bowling attack, agreed with Knight.

“I believe the team is well-rounded and anybody will be able to come in and step up for any position that has been open,” she pointed out.

“We have prepared well so any opportunities given, each player should be able to step up.”

West Indies Women are aware they will need to stop the powerful hosts batting machine led by opener Laura Wolvaardt, who scored her third ODI hundred in the last outing.

Knight said an improved effort in the field would be required to limit the South Africans.

“We will definitely have to utilise those two new balls up front and especially the fielding department, they will definitely need to help out the bowlers,” she explained.

“Some opportunities went abegging for the last three ODIs and I think we really need to clean up in the field and it can definitely put pressure on the South African batters.”

SQUADS:

SOUTH AFRICA: Sune Luus (captain), Chloe Tryon, Andrie Steyn, Anneke Bosch, Ayabonga Khaka, Lara Goodall, Laura Wolvaardt, Marizanne Kapp, Masabata Klaas, Mignon du Preez, Nadine de Klerk, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Raisibe Ntozakhe, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Tazmin Brits, Trisha Chetty, Tumi Sekhukhune

WEST INDIES: Stafanie Taylor (captain), Anisa Mohammed, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Jannillea Glasgow, Chinelle Henry, Kycia Knight, Mandy Mangru, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Kaysia Schultz, Shakera Selman, Rashada Williams