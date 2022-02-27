Taylor all-round efforts in vain as Windies Women lose opening warm-up

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (CMC) – Captain Stafanie Taylor struck a half-century but a timid West Indies run chase saw them go down by 90 runs to Australia in their first official warm-up of the ICC Women's 50-over World Cup.

Asked to chase 260 at Lincoln Green on Sunday, West Indies limped to 169 for nine from their 50 overs, Taylor punching 66 to lead an otherwise disappointing batting effort, a week out from their opening group stage campaign against hosts New Zealand.

Hayley Matthews, 24, and Chedean Nation, 20, both had starts but failed to convert as Ellyse Perry (2-6), Tahlia McGrath (2-17), Analana King (2-18) and Annabel Sutherland (2-19) finished with two wickets each.

Earlier, Australia compiled 259 for seven after being sent in, with Perry (62) and Sutherland (54 not out) lashing half-centuries.

Rachael Haynes punched 36 to dominate a 42-run opening stand with Alyssa Healy (20), before putting on a further 41-run, third wicket stand with Perry after Australia lost two quick wickets.

Perry struck five fours and a six off 77 deliveries, posting 46 for the fourth wicket with Beth Mooney (20) but West Indies hit back with three wickets for 30 runs to leave the Aussies 170 for six in the 40th over.

However, McGrath hit four fours in a 43-ball cameo to underpin an 82-run, seventh wicket stand with Sutherland who plundered half-dozen fours and two sixes, as the threat from West Indies faded at the back end.

Taylor claimed three for 51 while fellow off-spinners Hayley Matthews (2-45) and Anisa Mohammed (2-45) supported with two wickets apiece.

In reply, the Caribbean side plunged to 22 for two in the seventh over and when Rahada retired hurt for six in the 13th over with the score on 33, the innings was in strife.

Taylor, who faced 86 balls and counted nine fours, stitched together a 43-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Matthews before adding 49 for the fifth with Nation.

Nation's demise, however, saw the West Indies challenge fizzle out quickly.