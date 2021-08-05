Taylor runs PB to finish sixth in 400m, Bahamas' Gardiner captures gold

Taylor runs PB to finish sixth in 400m, Bahamas' Gardiner captures goldThursday, August 05, 2021
|
TOKYO, Japan – Christopher Taylor ran a personal best 44.79 seconds for sixth in the men's 400m final at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday in his first senior global championships.
The 2015 World Youth gold medallist lowered his lifetime best from 44.88 set three years ago. He was the first Jamaican man to qualify for the Olympic 400m final since the 2004 Games in Athens.
Steven Gardiner of the Bahamas added the Olympic title to his World Championships title, overtaking Kirani James of Grenada late in the race to clock a season's best 43.85 seconds.
Colombia's Anthony Jose Zambrano was second with 44.08 seconds and James third in 44.19 seconds.
-Paul A Reid
