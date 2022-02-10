Teacher accused of killing parents has mental disorders, evaluation report says

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Simeon Ramsay, the school teacher accused of killing his parents in Christian Meadows, St Catherine, last Friday, is suffering from two mental disorders.

This was the diagnosis when Ramsay was taken to the Spanish Town hospital for psychiatric evaluation yesterday, OBSERVER ONLINE understands.

When contacted, Senior Superintendent Christopher Phillips, head of the St Catherine South police, declined to comment this morning. But sources say Ramsay is suffering from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

The sources say the psychiatric ward revealed that Ramsay is a regular patient at the hospital. Up to this morning, he was still in the care of the hospital. He is expected to be released back into police custody today.

Ramsay, 25, allegedly stabbed his father, Cecil Ramsay, a pastor, and mother, Phyllis, a school principal, to death. He is their youngest offspring.

Reports are that at about 4:00 am, residents found a motor vehicle belonging to one of the Ramsays abandoned on the side of the road. Bloodstains were reportedly found in the motor car.

The police were summoned and they reportedly went to the house of the couple where their bodies were found with several stab wounds.