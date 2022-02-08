Teacher accused of killing parents to get psychiatric help

Police are making arrangements for a school teacher, accused of killing his parents in Christian Meadows, St Catherine last Friday, to get psychiatric help.



The 25-year-old man allegedly stabbed his father, Cecil Ramsay, a pastor, and mother, Phyllis, a school principal, to death. He is their youngest offspring.



Commanding Officer for the St Catherine South Police Division, Senior Superintendent Christopher Phillips, told OBSERVER ONLINE that the accused seems in dire need of help.



“We're making arrangements to take him to the psychiatric ward,” SSP Phillips said. “We think he will be able to get the kind of expert attention that is needed now so we making that arrangement for today (Tuesday).”



The superintendent said he was not an expert, but came to this conclusion after visiting and observing the accused on Monday.

“His condition seems to be getting worst. From getting boisterous at times to being totally zoned out and in one position for hours staring into space,” he shared.



Reports are that at about 4:00 am, residents found a motor vehicle belonging to one of the Ramsays abandoned on the side of the road. Bloodstains were reportedly found in the motor car.



The police were summoned and they reportedly went to the house of the couple where their bodies were found with several stab wounds.

- David Dunkley