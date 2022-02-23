Teacher charged with murder in stabbing deaths of parents

A 25-year-old teacher has been charged with two counts of murder in the stabbing deaths of his parents at their Portmore, St Catherine home earlier this month.

Simeon Ramsay is set to answer to the charges in court on March 4, 2022.



According to information obtained by OBSERVER ONLINE, Ramsay was slapped with the murder charge on Sunday, February 20 following a question and answer session at the Spanish Town Hospital in the presence of his attorney, Tamika Harris.

Ramsay, an assistant teacher, is accused of killing 69-year-old Cecil Ramsay, a Minister of Religion and 55-year-old Phyllis Ramsay, the acting principal of St Andrews Preparatory.

Reports are that both the deceased and the accused were at home when the accused man used an open blade kitchen knife to stab Cecil to the chest and Phyllis to both sides of her neck.