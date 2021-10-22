Teacher released from hospital after surviving slit throat

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica— A primary school teacher who was left for dead, after she was abducted and her throat slashed, has been released from the hospital, police revealed.

The teacher, who works at a primary school in St Elizabeth, was discharged recently and is recuperating, police said.

Michael Smith, the assistant commissioner in charge of the Area Three police, told OBSERVER ONLINE that investigators have not identified any suspect(s) in connection with the incident.



“Investigations are still ongoing,” said ACP Smith, who has jurisdiction for the parishes of St Elizabeth, Manchester, and Clarendon.



Police reported that shortly after 4 pm, the teacher had just exited a business establishment in Santa Cruz when she was accosted by two men who were in a Toyota Probox motorcar.



The men abducted the teacher, drove with her to another community about two miles away, slashed her throat, threw her out of the vehicle, and left her for dead.



She was found by residents who rushed her to hospital and contacted the police.