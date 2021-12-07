Teacher shot dead at St Elizabeth basic school

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica - Police are probing this morning's murder of a basic school teacher in Sandy Bank near Treasure Beach in St Elizabeth.

The name of the deceased has not been released.



A police source told OBSERVER ONLINE that shortly after 8:00 am, two men travelling on a motorcycle opened fire on the teacher near the entrance of the Sandy Bank Basic School.



She was rushed to hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Investigations are ongoing.



- Kasey Williams