Teachers, tourism workers to wait, as priority group targeted for vaccinations Monday

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Starting next Monday, vaccinations will continue by appointment for all individuals in phase one of the Government's vaccine cohort – that is, individuals 60 years and older, members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, Jamaica Defence Force, Jamaica Fire Brigade, Passport Immigration and Citizenship Agency, and Jamaica Customs.

Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton told the House of Representatives yesterday that while, “we understand and appreciate the anxiety among our teachers and tourism workers to continue the vaccination programme so that we as a country can restart our education and economic sectors… we are focused, as most other countries, on the priority of protecting the most vulnerable and those most at risk for infection”.

“As such, in our next supply of vaccines, we will begin again the vaccination of persons who work in educational institutions, and tourism workers,” Dr Tufton said.

People in the priority list stated are encouraged to use the web portal at www.moh.gov.jm to make appointments, or call 888-ONE-LOVE (888-663-5683).

Dr Tufton said with the current state of vaccine supply, the Government is expecting COVAX to make a promised delivery in the next 10 days.

Once these vaccines are delivered the ministry will continue its vaccination programme at the level one implementation stage.

“This means that vaccination will be done at the local health centres in parishes. No blitz operations will be done until additional supplies are received in May, which is the next projected date for delivery,” Dr Tufton said.

He said the over 135,000 Jamaicans who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, all have information on the date and time to receive their second dose, and the Ministry of Health & Wellness will begin administering the second doses in May.