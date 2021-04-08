Teachers to be included in those who qualify to be vaccinated this weekend

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton has confirmed a Jamaica Observer report that the minimum age for people to register to get the COVID-19 vaccination during this weekend's blitz has been reduced to 60 years old.

The health ministry had initially set the minimum age for the weekly blitz at 75, but following the first two blitzes at the National Arena in St Andrew where fewer than the targeted 1,000 people 75 years and older turned out, the decision was made to shift to 60.

Teachers will also be included in those who qualify to be vaccinated this weekend.

Details on how people can register to get the jab at one of the 12 sites expected to operate across the island this weekend will be released by the health ministry today.

This weekend's blitz is being made possible through a shipment of 75,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from the African Medical Support Platform (AMSP) which is expected to arrive in the island this evening.

This forms part of 121,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines expected to arrive in the island in the coming weeks.

According to Chairman of the National Health Fund (NHF) Howard Mitchell, 20,000 doses of Moderna from commercial sources are expected to arrive in Jamaica in another two to three weeks, with another 26,000 doses of AstraZeneca after.

“These shipments totalling 121,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines should ensure the NHF's ability to distribute vaccines through April into May 2021, until the supply chain for the COVID-19 vaccine stabilises,” said Mitchell in a release last week.

Arthur Hall