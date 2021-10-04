Teaching body to launch mentorship programme

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Jamaica Teaching Council (JTC) of the Ministry of Education Youth and Information, has established what is expected to be a comprehensive teachers' mentorship programme that will positively impact the country's education system.

The Mentors Association of Jamaica Ltd, founded in April this year under the auspices of the JTC's Mentorship Unit has its official launch on Tuesday, October 5, coinciding with the celebration of International Teachers' Day.

According to Allison Solomon, senior director in the JTC's Teacher Services Unit, the mentorship programme engages a cadre of senior teachers, trained as mentors, who are deployed at infant, primary and secondary school levels.

Solomon disclosed that already over 700 trained mentors are working with 60 per cent of public schools in Jamaica. The aim, she explained, is to expand the programme to include all public schools, and also to extend the service to privately operated teaching institutions.

Mentorship focuses on the professional development of beginner teachers in their first year of teaching and educators who are experiencing particular challenges in education delivery.

The programme, she emphasised, embodies "pertinent, practical areas that will impact output of teachers...and ultimately for better student outcomes".

A special component of the programme will address the mentorship of boys, through the projection of positive male role models.

Guest speaker at the launch, which will be a virtual event in keeping with COVID-19 concerns, is Josef Powell, CEO, president and co-founder of Maypex Group of Companies, an international conglomerate involved in charity work in the education sector.

Jonathan Morrison