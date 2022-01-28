Teamwork made the dream work for Garvey Maceo, says Gordon

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Garvey Maceo coach Merron Gordon has pointed to his team's consistency for their success this season in schoolboy football, the side having won the ISSA daCosta Cup for only the second time in the school's history when they easily brushed aside an overmatched Manning's School 5-0 last weekend.

Garvey Maceo did not start as a firm favourite for the daCosta Cup, but led by the competition's leading scorer, Gregory Cousins, they emerged rural area champions after a tough season.

“Winning shows the consistency of a good programme. I came to Garvey Maceo in 2018. We stumbled in 2018 and in 2019 we went to a final (now) in 2021-2022 we are DaCosta Cup champions,” said a delighted Gordon after winning the title for the first time as a coach.

The core of the team have been playing together for a few seasons now, winning titles along the way to becoming U-19 rural area champions.

“These boys are winners, they are a good bunch of boys. We won the U-14 and U-16 with them in 2018, so with the continuous build on the programme and a few additions to the team, we are now champions.”

Gordon, who won the Ben Francis Cup with Lennon High in 2016, says his coaching staff are to be credited with the success of the team as well as the past students who were of tremendous support during the season.

“I want to pause to say that I really appreciate my coaching staff. Two weeks ago, I had Covid and I couldn't go to two games. My coaching staff stood up and won what I thought was the toughest game for us for the season, which was the Clarendon College game. It showed that teamwork really makes the dream work,” he declared.

Gordon began his coaching career in women's football where he dominated with the Lennon High girls team but had to take his 'licks' before getting his hand on titles with the boys.

“When I made the transition from females to males, I lost in a final in 2010 and won the Ben Francis with Lennon in 2016. Now I made the transition to Garvey Maceo.

“I think the difference is the support I got from Garvey Maceo past students. They really chipped in and helped to push us across the line here.”

Gordon has described Garvey Maceo as a family, which he believes has been crucial to their success.

“It's a very, very good feeling, so I just want to say thanks to the past students and thanks also to those teachers who always toil with the boys. Even on New Year's Day they brought dinner for the boys. It is really a big family at Garvey Maceo.”

He also revealed that he had charged the boys with winning at least one title at the start of the season.

“When we started the season, I told them let's aim for at least one title. I didn't tell them which one, but we got the big one. Things can only get better,” he beamed.

Gordon is also an assistant coach for the Reggae Boyz and will be away on international duty this weekend, so he will be relying on his coaching staff to end the season on an even better note when they take on Manning Cup champions Kingston College in the Olivier Shield match at the STETHS Sports Complex on Friday starting at 3:00 pm.