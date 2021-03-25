Tearful Bonner hails 'childhood dream'Thursday, March 25, 2021
NORTH SOUND, Antigua (CMC) – An emotional Nkrumah Bonner said Thursday scoring his maiden Test hundred had been a “childhood dream” come true, admitting he almost broke down in tears after reaching the landmark in the final session of the last day of the opening Test against Sri Lanka.
Resuming from his overnight 15 with West Indies on 34 for one in pursuit of 375 for victory at the Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium, Bonner batted the entire day to carve out a masterful unbeaten 113 and earn his side a draw in the contest.
He spent eight deliveries on 99 before caressing left-arm seamer Vishwa Fernando to the cover boundary to reach the deserved landmark.
“Obviously a Test hundred doesn't walk around in the shop and it's truly special for me. As I said before, it's my childhood dream and there were all the emotions. When I was out there, I felt like crying,” the Jamaican said afterwards.
“I don't think those emotions can be explained. It's something that you have to experience. It's really special, that's all I can say.
“And obviously seeing my teammates clapping and everyone cheering is a truly special moment. I know my family and friends back home will be proud of me and I'm sure they have the same emotions as me.”
The right-hander struck 13 fours and a six in 274 deliveries and just over seven hours at the crease, in a composed innings which earned him Man-of-the-Match honours.
