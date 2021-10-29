Tears of a Gangster: Ex-Klansman gets emotional on stand

Tears of a Gangster: Ex-Klansman gets emotional on standFriday, October 29, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – The prosecution's second witness in the trial involving 33 alleged members of the Klansman gang in St Catherine teared up Friday morning while talking about his "best friend", an alleged gang member with whom he went to school.
Noting that they had attended the same primary and high schools, the witness said his best friend became a member of the gang before he was drafted in. He told the court that he knew the mother, father, brothers and sisters of his best friend before becoming teary eyed and pausing head down to wipe his eyes with a large handkerchief.
Several of the accused in the docks grumbled and chuckled in unison with one suggesting that the tears of their former crony turned state witness was caused by the fact that he was lying.
According to the witness, his best friend, who he went on to identify in the docks for the court, also collected extortion monies for the gang in Spanish Town.
The witness who began his testimony on Wednesday told the Court that he had been in the gang's top tier and had at one point been selected the don for Lauriston in St Catherine by alleged ringleader Andre "Blackman" Bryan.
Alicia Dunkley-Willis
