Tears of joy for Greenwhich Town homeowner

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Avis Morrison of Second Street in Greenwich Town, St Andrew was overcome with tears of joy as she received the keys to her new home from Prime Minister Andrew Holness on Friday, April 8.

Morrison is the latest beneficiary of improved housing under the Government's new Social Housing Programme (NSHP). She received a three-bedroom unit, which she will share with her sister.

According to a release, the dwelling cost approximately $5.6 million.

Morrison, who described her previous living conditions as “deplorable”, said she is overjoyed at her new home.

“Before, [the house] was deplorable. I tried my best, but when it rains I would have to even use a ladder to go on the [roof] and place a tarpaulin to prevent me from getting wet. I am grateful to have a home to call my own. I am elated,” Morrison said.

Prime Minister Holness, in his address, congratulated Morrison and urged her to be a good example of citizenship in her community.

He also indicated that he has tasked the team at the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, under which the NSHP falls, to deliver 1,000 units per year for people living in conditions like Morrison's.

The Prime Minister noted that the idea behind the NSHP is to provide hope of access to quality housing for Jamaicans living in less-than-ideal situations.

He noted that while the Government pursues a programme to improve housing there must also be an “improvement of the heart” to promote peace and harmony in communities.

“So, along with the urban and social renewal, must be a programme of social transformation. In fact, I like to call it a cultural revolution in Jamaica, because a large part of our crime problem is entrenched in our culture,” he said.

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament for St Andrew South-Western Dr Angela Brown Burke, who assisted Morrison in applying for the housing unit, said she welcomes the NSHP “because the options given were meaningful and I am heartened.”