Technical challenges force early adjournment of Klansman trial

The trial of the 33 accused members of the St Catherine-based Klansman gang was adjourned prematurely Tuesday because of technical difficulties.

Court staff spent the better part of one hour trying to resolve apparent connectivity issues which affected the main screen of three situated in courtroom number one of the Supreme Court in downtown Kingston where the trial resumed before Chief Justice Bryan Sykes on Tuesday morning at 10 promptly.

No sooner had the prosecution called its case then it became apparent that the two courtrooms were not in sync because of the non-functioning screen.

The obviously irritated chief justice who rose at 10:35, reentered at 11:10 to announce that the matter would be adjourned until Wednesday.

"Whatever the issue is, it had not been resolved. I can't be sitting down here indefinitely, so the matter is adjourned until tomorrow," he rapped.

Defendant Andrew Smith who is on bail had his bail extended.

In the meantime, accused gang leader Andre "Blackman" Bryan angrily reacted to the announcement, hissing his teeth loudly and repeatedly, while mumbling behind his mask.

One other accused followed suit in registering his annoyance, quarrelling that his time was being "wasted" while declaring "yuh know how long mi a wait fi da day ya".

The bench trial began Monday with the prosecution outlining its case against the accused which includes one female.

-- Alicia Dunkley-Willis