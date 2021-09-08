Teen among three charged for alleged involvement in 10 murders

CLARENDON, Jamaica — Officers assigned to the Area 3 Major Investigations Division (MID) have made a major breakthrough in Clarendon murders with the arrest of three major players implicated in 10 murders in the division.

The murders go as far back as 2017 and include three double murders.

Arrested and charged are 22-year-old George Robinson, otherwise called 'Killa Booth', of Race Track district, Clarendon, who has been charged for his involvement in all 10 murders; 26-year-old Travis Hardy of New Harbour Village, St Catherine, who has been charged for his involvement in four of the murders; and a 17-year-old boy who has been charged for his involvement in two of the murders.

The investigations relate to the killings of:

Fifty-five-year-old security guard, Karine Walters, and 36-year-old Jermaine Brooks, both of Suncrest Gardens, Race Track in Clarendon, who were killed on January 31, 2021;

Twenty-nine-year-old Akeem Murray and 27-year-old Kemar Ramattar, both of Hayesfield, Clarendon, who were killed on November 18, 2020;

Thirty-six-year-old Rodney Lindsay, otherwise called 'Price', and 42-year-old Ian Morris, otherwise called 'Junglist', both of Springfield district, Clarendon, who were killed on May 31, 2017;

Twenty-eight-year-old Tavanna Bartley, otherwise called 'Finny', of Gibb Town, Waterlane district in Clarendon, who was killed on January 7, 2020;

Forty-year-old Andre Skyers, otherwise called 'Bomba', a landscaper of Top Hill, Waterlane district in Clarendon, who was killed on January 12, 2021;

Fifty-one-year-old Larkland Douglas, a taxi operator of Milk River, Clarendon, who was killed on March 6, 2020; and

Twenty-eight-year-old Tyrone Herron, otherwise called 'Nick', barber of Gimmi-Mi-Bit, Clarendon, who was killed on August 28, 2017.

Head of the Jamaica Constabulary Force's (JCF) Crime and Security Portfolio, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Fitz Bailey, says these arrests go in tandem with the JCF's commitment to their crime reduction strategies islandwide, as they apprehend wanted individuals and dismantle gang operations.

“This demonstrates our resolve to say that if you commit a crime, you will be brought to justice, no matter how long it takes we are going to continue to focus our investigation and it reinforces the improvement of our investigative skills in terms of exploiting technology and other resources that are available,” DCP Bailey said.

He further commended the men and women of Clarendon and the MID for their work in apprehending the criminals responsible for the murders.