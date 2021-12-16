Teen among three in custody after gun, ammo found under pillow

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A 17-year-old boy who acted suspiciously when he saw police patrolling his community is one of three now in custody following the seizure of a firearm and six rounds of ammunition.

The incident occurred at a house on August Town Road, Kingston on Wednesday, December 15.

The police were alerted when the juvenile ran into a house on seeing them on patrol.

He was subsequently accosted and the premises searched.

A Glock-17 pistol and ammunition were found under a pillow.

The two other occupants of the house were also taken into custody.

Investigations continue.