Teen among three in custody after gun, ammo found under pillow

Teen among three in custody after gun, ammo found under pillowThursday, December 16, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A 17-year-old boy who acted suspiciously when he saw police patrolling his community is one of three now in custody following the seizure of a firearm and six rounds of ammunition.
The incident occurred at a house on August Town Road, Kingston on Wednesday, December 15.
The police were alerted when the juvenile ran into a house on seeing them on patrol.
He was subsequently accosted and the premises searched.
A Glock-17 pistol and ammunition were found under a pillow.
The two other occupants of the house were also taken into custody.
Investigations continue.
