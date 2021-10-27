Teen among two accused of larceny, burglary

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — Two people, including a teenager, who allegedly broke into a Westmoreland home and stole items including $75,000 in cash, have been arrested and charged.

Charged are 29-year-old David Patrick, a labourer of Whithorn in the parish and a 17-year-old boy.

Reports are that on Friday, July 30, at about 9:00 pm, the teen and Patrick allegedly broke into a house in the Fort William district while the owner was asleep.

It is alleged that several items were stolen, including $75,000 in cash.

Both were arrested on Monday, October 25 and subsequently charged.

Their court dates are being finalised.