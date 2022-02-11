Teen bartender charged with possession of identity information

Teen bartender charged with possession of identity informationFriday, February 11, 2022
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — A teen bartender, whose phone had several PDF files with information of individuals residing overseas, has been arrested and charged following a special operation in Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland on Wednesday.
Charged with illegal possession of firearm and possession of identity information is 19-year-old Kaayan Clarke.
Reports are that between the hours of 2:00 am and 3:00 pm, lawmen searched several premises in the area, during which an onsite analysis was done to Clarke's cell phone.
The police said several PDF files were found populated with information of people who are residing overseas.
A Beretta 9mm submachine gun was also recovered in nearby bushes.
Clarke was subsequently taken into custody. Her court date is being finalised.
