Teen bartenders on lottery scam, firearm charges

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — Two teenage bartenders were arrested and charged by the police when officers found a bag with a firearm, ammunition and a paper with names, addresses and telephone numbers of people living overseas during a raid at the business establishment in Westmoreland yesterday.

They have been identified as 19-year-old Kimberley Quest otherwise called 'Kim' and 18-year-old Keisha McDonald otherwise called 'Deanie', both of New Works in the parish.

Quest and McDonald have been charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition and being in possession of identity information following the incident.

Both women were charged after a police team conducted a raid at the bar where both Quest and McDonald are employed. During a search, the police said a green camouflage bag hanging on a nail behind the counter was searched and a Browning 9mm pistol containing a magazine with 11 cartridges were found.

The incident happened about 3:15 pm.

The police said a further search of the bag revealed it also contained six 9mm cartridges and one lead sheet containing names, addresses and telephone numbers of people living overseas.

The women were then taken into custody and subsequently charged.