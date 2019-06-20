Teen boy murdered in St James

ST JAMES, Jamaica — The bullet-riddled body of a 17-year-old boy was found in Green Pond, St James on Tuesday.

He has been identified as Mark Powell of Princess Street in the parish.

According to police reports, residents stumbled upon Powell's body about 6:30 am and summoned police.

Upon their arrival, the body was seen lying in a dirt track in a pool of blood with several gunshot wounds.

The crime scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue pending post mortem.

Investigations continue.