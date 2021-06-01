Teen boy teaching students in his community gets classroom supplies

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A 14-year-old boy, who has taken on the noble task of teaching students from his community during the COVID-19 school closures, yesterday received classroom supplies to assist his efforts.

Leader of the Opposition, Mark J Golding travelled to Queenhythe, St Ann to meet the young teacher Kelvin Peart and provided him with pens, notepads, chalk and other classroom necessities on behalf of the People's National Party (PNP).

Kelvin teaches students in a classroom that was once a local bar and has become a community hero for helping others at such a challenging time.

The PNP said a water tank was also donated after learning of the difficulties Kelvin faces in accessing water. The costs associated with installation were covered by comrades who support the boy's work.

“I am blown away by what Kelvin is able to do with the resources he's had at his disposal. The work he is doing, by teaching those younger than him at a time of great need, is truly inspirational. It was a pleasure to meet him and his family and I hope his story continues to provide fellow Jamaicans with hope for the future,” said Golding after meeting the boy.

Dr Angela Brown-Burke, Opposition spokesperson on education and training, travelled with Golding to Queenhythe.

She shared that “Kelvin is a remarkable young man. I hope that we continue to support motivated young people like Kelvin who make such a significant and positive impact on their communities.”

Golding also expressed delight that companies and organisations have taken note of Kelvin's work and are willing to support him through the provision of additional resources.

“We must provide our young people with the tools to fulfil their potential,” he added.