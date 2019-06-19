Teen charged after cops find 9mm pistol

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A 15-year-old boy has been charged in connection with the seizure of a 9mm pistol and several rounds of ammunition on Beeston Street, Kingston yesterday afternoon.

Being a minor, his identity has been withheld.

Police reports are that lawmen searched a premises about 3:20 pm and found the firearm, which was fitted with a magazine containing nine 9mm cartridges.

The teen was arrested and subsequently charged under the Firearms Act.

He is scheduled to appear before the Gun Court on Tuesday, June 25.