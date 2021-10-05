Teen charged following stabbing death of 16-year-old in Dunkirk

KINGSTON, Jamaica – A teen has been arrested and charged following the stabbing death of 16-year-old Damanick Deer otherwise called 'Pappa Bear', of McIntyre Villa, otherwise called Dunkirk, in Kingston 16.

Reports from the Elletson Road Police are that at about 11:05 am on Friday, October 01, Damanick and the teen had a dispute during which a knife was used to stab him. The police were alerted and he was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The teen was taken into custody. He was formally charged following a question and answer session on Monday. His court date is being finalised.

OBSERVER ONLINE understands that the dispute between the teens was over money.