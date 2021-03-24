Teen charged with murder, gun related offences

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A teenager has been charged with shooting with intent, murder and illegal possession of firearm after he reportedly opened fire on a group at a business establishment on Wednesday, February 17.

Dead is 38-year-old Lamarka Brown, otherwise called 'Lamark', of James Street, Kingston.

The police said that about 3:30 pm, Brown was among a group sitting at a business establishment when they were approached by the teen, who opened gunfire hitting Brown and two others several times.

The police said the injured were taken to the hospital where they were admitted, however, Brown succumbed to his wounds on Friday, February 19.

The police said the teen was arrested on Tuesday, March 23.