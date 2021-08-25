Teen charged with murder after shooting incident

KINGSTON, Jamaica— A 17-year-old has been slapped with several charges following the July murder of 40-year-old Winston Muir along East Road in the vicinity of Sixth Street in Kingston.

The police said the teen has been charged with murder, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

Lawmen said that about 11:35 pm on July 13, citizens heard gunshot explosions and alerted the police.

Upon their arrival, Muir's body was seen lying on the ground in a pool of blood with what appeared to be gunshot wounds to the head and upper body.

The crime scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue for post mortem.

The teen was arrested on Saturday, July 24 and officially charged Tuesday, August 24 after a question and answer interview.