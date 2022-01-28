Teen charged with murder after shooting incident

KINGSTON, Jamaica— An 18-year-old has been charged in connection to the October 2021 murder of construction worker, Steffon Morgan.

Charged is Travis Vassell otherwise called 'Rue'.

The police said that about 9:30 am on October 9, 2021, Vassell and another man approached Morgan and opened gunfire at him, hitting him several times.

He was assisted to the Kingston Public Hospital where he told individuals that Vassell shot him. He later died while undergoing treatment. Vassell was arrested and charged on Tuesday, January 25, 2022.

His court date will be announced at a later date.