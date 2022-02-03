Teen charged with murder after shooting man with fish gun

ST THOMAS, Jamaica — A teenager who allegedly shot a man in the eye with a fish gun in early January has now been charged with murder following the death of the man at hospital.

The 16-year-old boy will now appear in the Children's Court in Yallahs, St Thomas, on Monday, February 7.

His charges stem from an incident at Springfield Road in Morant Bay, St Thomas on Sunday, January 9, in which he allegedly accused a man of stealing his phone. A tussle ensued and the teen reportedly left and returned with a fish gun, which he used to shoot the man in the eye.

The injured man was admitted to hospital for treatment but succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday, January 19. He has since been identified as 42-year-old Leon Scott, otherwise called 'Mongoose', of Springfield Road in the parish.

The teen was arrested on Monday, January 31 and later charged after being interviewed.