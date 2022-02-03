Teen charged with murder after shooting man with fish gun

Teen charged with murder after shooting man with fish gunThursday, February 03, 2022
|
ST THOMAS, Jamaica — A teenager who allegedly shot a man in the eye with a fish gun in early January has now been charged with murder following the death of the man at hospital.
The 16-year-old boy will now appear in the Children's Court in Yallahs, St Thomas, on Monday, February 7.
His charges stem from an incident at Springfield Road in Morant Bay, St Thomas on Sunday, January 9, in which he allegedly accused a man of stealing his phone. A tussle ensued and the teen reportedly left and returned with a fish gun, which he used to shoot the man in the eye.
The injured man was admitted to hospital for treatment but succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday, January 19. He has since been identified as 42-year-old Leon Scott, otherwise called 'Mongoose', of Springfield Road in the parish.
The teen was arrested on Monday, January 31 and later charged after being interviewed.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy