Teen charged with shooting elderly man

Teen charged with shooting elderly manSaturday, March 20, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A teenager has been arrested and charged following reports that he allegedly shot an elderly man in his arm on Love Lane in Kingston.
Nineteen-year-old Johnoy Smikle of Church Street in the parish was arrested and charged with shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.
Reports are that during the incident which happened on Saturday, February 13 at about 6:50 pm, Smikle armed with a firearm, went to Love Lane and fired gunshots at an elderly man, hitting him on his left arm.
The man was taken to hospital where he was treated and released.
The police said the teen was subsequently arrested and charged.
