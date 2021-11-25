Teen dead, 3-y-o injured after four people shot in Westmoreland

A 17-year-old boy was shot dead and three other people injured by gunmen in Westmoreland on Thursday night, police confirmed.



Among the injured is a three-year-old girl, the police told OBSERVER ONLINE.



The Corporate Communications Unit, the information arm of the police force, said the incident occurred about 9:30 pm when gunmen attempted to set a house on fire in Morass district in Whithorn.



Police said the occupants of the house saw the gunmen and raised an alarm. The gunmen opened fire on the occupants of the house and shot up several areas before fleeing.



Following the shooting, the four persons were discovered shot. They were taken to hospital where the 17-year-old was pronounced dead. The condition of the other victims was not ascertained.



More details to come.