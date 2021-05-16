Teen in custody after gun seizure

Teen in custody after gun seizureSunday, May 16, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A teenage boy is now in custody following the seizure of a firearm and ammunition on Barbados Road in Olympic Gardens, Kingston on Friday.
The police said that along with a military team, they were on operation in the area about 4:45 pm, when a premises was searched.
The police said the accused was searched and a Sig Sauer 9mm pistol fitted with a magazine containing 10 cartridges was removed from him.
He was subsequently arrested.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy