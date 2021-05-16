Teen in custody after gun seizure

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A teenage boy is now in custody following the seizure of a firearm and ammunition on Barbados Road in Olympic Gardens, Kingston on Friday.

The police said that along with a military team, they were on operation in the area about 4:45 pm, when a premises was searched.

The police said the accused was searched and a Sig Sauer 9mm pistol fitted with a magazine containing 10 cartridges was removed from him.

He was subsequently arrested.