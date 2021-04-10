Teen in custody after threats made to police

ST JAMES, Jamaica -- Swift action of the police has resulted in a teen boy being taken into custody in relation to threats made against the Freeport Police in St James.



The teen and his mother were detained in Manchester today following an investigation into the threats which were made over the phone on Friday. The investigation was led by the Counter-Terrorism and Organized Crime Investigation Branch.



The threatening phone call was captured on video and has been widely shared on social media. In the video, a male voice is heard demanding the release of a prisoner as well as JMD $2 million.



The police are reminding the public that these actions or any similar action force the constabulary to utilise resources that could be channeled towards citizen safety. In addition, these actions have serious implications and persons can be charged, the police said.



Investigations continue.