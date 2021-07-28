Teen in injuring of cop on Highway 2000 sentenced

CLARENDON, Jamaica — A Clarendon teen was today sentenced in the Home Circuit Court following an incident in which a police constable was injured on a section of the PJ Patterson Highway in Clarendon on Saturday, February 27, 2021.

The 16-year-old male, who was charged on Friday, March 5 with wounding with intent, assault with intent to rob and illegal possession of firearm, was sentenced to six years for wounding with intent; five years for illegal possession of firearm; and three years for assault with intent to rob. His sentences are to run consecutively.

Reports that the constable stopped on the roadway about 3:00 am to attend to his motor vehicle when he was pounced upon by a lone man armed with a firearm and a knife.

A tussle reportedly ensued and the gunman was disarmed, however, the officer received several stab wounds before the gunman escaped.

An investigation was launched which led to the apprehension of the teen, who later confessed in the presence of his parents and two Justices of the Peace.