Teen slapped with murder, other charges after allegedly shooting at cop

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A teenager who was among a group of men who shot at a police while escaping from a murder scene on James Street in Kingston on Wednesday, March 16 has been slapped with several charges in relation to the incident.

Charged with murder, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, wounding with intent and shooting with intent is 18-year-old Kevron Barnett of Smith Lane, Kingston.

It is alleged that about 7:45 pm, Barnett and another man allegedly went to James Street where they opened gunfire killing 23-year-old Kemar Blake otherwise called 'Sparrow'.

The police said a woman was also shot and injured in the melee.

In a bid to escape, the accused men reportedly opened gunfire at a police officer who was seen at the intersection of Beeston and James streets.

Barnett was later arrested on Saturday, March 26, during an operation on Smith Lane in the parish. He was subsequently charged.

His court date is being arranged.