Teen trades stolen MacBook for iPhone — police

Teen trades stolen MacBook for iPhone — policeMonday, May 31, 2021
ST ANN, Jamaica — A 15-year-old boy has been charged with house-breaking and larceny after reportedly stealing a laptop and trading it for an iPhone in Back Hampstead, Runaway Bay in St Ann earlier this month.
According to the police, about 10:00 am on Wednesday, May 19, the complainant reported to the police that his MacBook Pro laptop — valued at approximately $300,000 — was stolen from his house.
The minor was taken into custody following an investigation where he reportedly confessed to the crime during an interview.
Lawmen said the teen later led them to St James Avenue in Ocho Rios, St Ann, where he reportedly traded the computer for an iPhone.
His court date is not yet finalised.
