Teenager among two busted for stolen motor car

Teenager among two busted for stolen motor carSunday, June 06, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A 16-year-old boy is one of two people who were busted in connection with the robbery of a motor car in Harbour View, Kingston 17 in April of this year.
The teen and his alleged crony — 25-year-old Rusharn Hurd — have been charged with robbery with aggravation and receiving stolen property.
The police allege that on Tuesday, April 20, the teen posed as a buyer for a Nissan Note motor car and was test driving it when he stopped in the vicinity of Harbour View and two men entered the vehicle. One of the men reportedly put an object to the owner's back and demanded the motor car. The owner was then released and the men escaped with the car, the police said.
On Saturday, May 29, the motor vehicle was spotted on North Odeon Avenue in Kingston and following a quick response by the Half- Way -Tree police, it was recovered and the teen nabbed.
The police said follow-up investigations revealed that the motor vehicle had been re-registered in Hurd's name and had a new licence plate. Hurd was later arrested.
Both Hurd and the teen were pointed out on an identification parade, the police said.
