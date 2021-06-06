Teenager charged with arson

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — A man has been arrested and charged with arson after a building went up in flames in Lluidas Vale, Spanish Town, St Catherine on Friday, June 4.

The damage caused by the fire is estimated to be about $2 million.

The man has since been identified as 19-year-old Travaughn Rattigan otherwise called 'Mini Me'.

The police said that about 6:00 pm, the manager of the establishment received information that the building was on fire. Later checks confirmed that a gas pump and a section of the building was on fire.

The police said investigations carried out led to the subsequent arrest of Rattigan who was charged after a caution statement.

Rattigan is to appear in court to answer to his charges at a later date.