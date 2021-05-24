Teenager reportedly assaulted by hospital staff member

HANOVER, Jamaica — An investigation has been launched into a case of alleged assault of a minor by a staff member at the Noel Holmes Hospital in Hanover.

The assault of the teenager reportedly took place Sunday night at the Government facility.

Reports are that the girl was admitted on May 19.

When contacted, a senior officer from the Western Regional Health Authority which manages the hospital in Hanover said while he has heard of the incident, he is yet to receive a formal report and as such, was unable to comment on the matter.

When contacted, head of the Hanover police division, Superintendent Sharon Beeput, confirmed receiving a report of the incident.

Anthony Lewis