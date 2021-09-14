Teens found with illegal firearms while trespassing on farm

Teens found with illegal firearms while trespassing on farmTuesday, September 14, 2021
|
ST THOMAS, Jamaica — Three teenagers who were trespassing on a farm in Seaforth, St Thomas today, were arrested in connection with the seizure of a Smith and Wesson Springfield 9mm pistol, with a magazine containing seven rounds, and a Berretta 9mm pistol with a magazine containing 15 rounds.
Reports from the police are that the teenagers were caught trespassing on the farm about 10:09 am, when they were stopped and searched. The police said the firearms were found in the possession of two of the teens prompting their arrests.
The teens are to be questioned in the presence of their attorneys, after which charges will be proffered under the Disaster Risk Management Act and Firearms Act, the police said.
