Telegram says added 'record' 70 million users after Facebook outage

Telegram says added 'record' 70 million users after Facebook outageTuesday, October 05, 2021
|
MOSCOW, Russia (AFP) — Telegram's founder Pavel Durov said Tuesday that the encrypted messenger app had added a "record" 70 million users in one day after Facebook was hit by a massive outage.
Potentially billions of users were impacted Monday when the dominant social network and its Instagram and WhatsApp platforms went offline for seven hours.
Telegram, a messenger site particularly popular in the former Soviet Union countries and Iran, is used both for private communications and sharing information and news.
"Yesterday Telegram experienced a record increase in user registration and activity," Durov, 36, wrote on his Telegram channel.
"We welcomed over 70 million refugees from other platforms in one day."
"For the new users I'd like to say this — welcome to Telegram, the largest independent messaging platform," Durov added.
"We won't fail you when others will."
According to monitoring firm SensorTower, Telegram has gone from the 56th most downloaded free app in the United States to the fifth.
It was founded in 2013 by brothers Pavel and Nikolai Durov, who also developed Russia's social media network VKontakte.
Telegram refuses to cooperate with authorities and hand over encryption keys, which has resulted in its being banned in several countries, including Russia.
Moscow reversed course on the app last year, however, after more than two years of unsuccessful attempts to block it.
In January, Durov said Telegram had over 500 million monthly active users and gained 25 million users in a day after a tweak to WhatsApp's data-sharing terms.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login