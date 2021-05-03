Tenant accused of murdering landlord

ST ANN, Jamaica – A tenant has been accused of murdering his landlord in Lancewood, Exchange yesterday morning.

The dead man has been identified as Desmond Sherwood, 58.

Reports are that Sherwood and his tenant had a dispute over rent, when he was stabbed several times by the tenant, who then escaped in the area.

Sherwood was pronounced dead at hospital.

The police are searching for the tenant, who is only known as 'Chad'.