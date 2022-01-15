Tennis legend Chris Evert says she has ovarian cancer

Tennis legend Chris Evert says she has ovarian cancerSaturday, January 15, 2022
|
Former tennis star Chris Evert says she was diagnosed with an early stage of ovarian cancer.
The 67-year-old Evert revealed the illness in a story posted Friday on ESPN.com; she is an on-air announcer for ESPN.
She learned of the cancer last month and began chemotherapy treatments this week.
“I've lived a very charmed life. Now I have some challenges ahead of me,” Evert said. “But I have comfort in knowing the chemotherapy is to ensure that cancer does not come back.”
Evert won 18 Grand Slam singles titles, reached No 1 in the WTA rankings and was inducted into the International Hall of Fame in 1995.
Her sister, Jeanne Evert Dubin, died from ovarian cancer in February 2020 at age 62.
“Be your own advocate. Know your family's history. Have total awareness of your body, follow your gut and be aware of changes,” Evert said in the ESPN story. “Don't try to be a crusader and think this will pass.”
-AP
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy